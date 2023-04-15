After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Cooper Hummel and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cooper Hummel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cooper Hummel At The Plate

  • Hummel has a double and a walk while hitting .111.
  • Hummel has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Hummel has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Feltner (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.