After going 1-for-3 in his last game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has five doubles and eight walks while hitting .217.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
  • Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), including three multi-run games (21.4%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Feltner (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
