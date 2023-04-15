J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has five doubles and eight walks while hitting .217.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), including three multi-run games (21.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Feltner (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.