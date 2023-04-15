Justin Thomas is in 23rd place, with a score of -5, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to bet on Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Thomas Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Thomas has scored below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Thomas has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Thomas has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Thomas has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -7 270 1 18 6 7 $8.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Thomas has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

In his most recent five attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Thomas last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 23rd.

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

The average course Thomas has played in the past year (7,365 yards) is 152 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.3-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Thomas was better than 44% of the competitors at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Thomas fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Thomas recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.5).

Thomas had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that last outing, Thomas' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Thomas ended the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Thomas recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Thomas' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.