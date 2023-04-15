Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four walks while hitting .105.
- Wong has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
