After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has four walks while hitting .105.

Wong has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings