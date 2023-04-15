Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (6-8) and Colorado Rockies (5-9) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on April 15.

The Seattle Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (0-1, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner (0-1, 7.45 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.

Seattle has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Seattle has scored 64 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Mariners Schedule