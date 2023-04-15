The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 14 total home runs.

Seattle's .391 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (64 total runs).

The Mariners' .305 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

The Mariners have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.365).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send George Kirby (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs L 14-9 Away - Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home - Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies - Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Castillo German Márquez 4/17/2023 Brewers - Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers - Home Logan Gilbert Eric Lauer 4/19/2023 Brewers - Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals - Home George Kirby Steven Matz

