The Seattle Mariners (6-8) and the Colorado Rockies (5-9) will clash on Saturday, April 15 at T-Mobile Park, with George Kirby getting the ball for the Mariners and Ryan Feltner toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (0-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (0-1, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jarred Kelenic get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.

The Mariners have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.