Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .236 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on four occasions (28.6%).
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season (28.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Feltner (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.