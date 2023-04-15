After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .236 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Hernandez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on four occasions (28.6%).

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season (28.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

