Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy La Stella is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 15 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-4.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella is batting .077 with a double.
- La Stella has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
