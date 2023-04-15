The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .950, fueled by an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • France enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.
  • France has picked up a hit in 92.9% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 42.9% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • France has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with two or more runs three times (21.4%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner (0-1) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
