The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .950, fueled by an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

France enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.

France has picked up a hit in 92.9% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 42.9% of them.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

France has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with two or more runs three times (21.4%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

