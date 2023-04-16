A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has two home runs and three walks while batting .143.
- Twice in eight games this season, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
