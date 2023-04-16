The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .234 with four doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 46.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Davis will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
