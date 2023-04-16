J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .265 with four doubles, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has five doubles and 10 walks while hitting .250.
- Crawford will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 15 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.7% of those games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Davis makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
