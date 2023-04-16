After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle with 16 hits, batting .356 this season with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .471 with four homers.
  • In 84.6% of his 13 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (30.8%), and in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Davis will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.