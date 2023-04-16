After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 16 hits, batting .356 this season with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Kelenic enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .471 with four homers.

In 84.6% of his 13 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (30.8%), and in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings