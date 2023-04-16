After batting .100 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .098 with five walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.

In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings