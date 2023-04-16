Sunday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (6-8) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (1-0) for the Seattle Mariners and Noah Davis for the Colorado Rockies.

Mariners vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Seattle has not been bigger favorites this season than the -300 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 64 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

Mariners Schedule