Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (6-8) on Sunday, April 16, when they square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-300). Seattle is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8-run total is set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (1-0, 1.02 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 11 games this season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

