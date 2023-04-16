The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will go head to head in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Clippers Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-7.5) 225.5 -315 +260 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-7.5) 225.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-7.5) 226 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-7.5) 225.5 -290 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.
  • The Clippers score 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and concede 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams allow 224.7 points per game combined, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 42 times.

