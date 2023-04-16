Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .326 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Noah Davis) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Davis makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.