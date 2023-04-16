The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

France has had a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), including multiple hits six times (40.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

France has an RBI in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings