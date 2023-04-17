Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .220 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Burnes (1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
