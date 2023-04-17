Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooper Hummel -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Cooper Hummel At The Plate
- Hummel is hitting .111 with a double and a walk.
- Hummel has had a hit in a game twice this season, in eight games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Hummel has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.19), 28th in WHIP (1.096), and 55th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
