Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) and the Seattle Mariners (8-8) matching up at T-Mobile Park (on April 17) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (1-1, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Chris Flexen (0-2, 8.74 ERA).

Mariners vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

The Mariners have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (74 total), Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have the sixth-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule