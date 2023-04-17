Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Monday, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -155 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 16 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-5 3-3 3-2 5-5 6-5 2-2

