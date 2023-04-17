Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.

Fueled by 50 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with 74 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Mariners rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.51 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.272 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Flexen heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits against the Chicago Cubs.

In two starts, Flexen has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Cubs L 14-9 Away - Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home - Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies W 9-2 Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Luis Castillo Noah Davis 4/17/2023 Brewers - Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers - Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers - Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals - Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty

