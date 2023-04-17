How to Watch the Mariners vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.
- Fueled by 50 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with 74 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Mariners rank 24th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.51 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.272 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Flexen heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits against the Chicago Cubs.
- In two starts, Flexen has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 3.7 frames per outing.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-9
|Away
|-
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|-
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Noah Davis
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Colin Rea
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
|4/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Miles Mikolas
|4/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.