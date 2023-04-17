The Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) will rely on Willy Adames when they visit Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (8-8) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, April 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-150). The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (1-1, 5.19 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - SEA (0-2, 8.74 ERA)

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won six of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won all of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Tommy La Stella 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +375 - 2nd

