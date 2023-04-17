Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .238 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.94 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 27th in WHIP (1.096), and 54th in K/9 (7.3).
