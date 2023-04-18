The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has two home runs and three walks while hitting .125.

Pollock has gotten a hit in two of nine games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings