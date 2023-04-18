The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (batting .129 in his past 10 games, with two walks and two RBI), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has five walks while batting .106.
  • In four of 15 games this year, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Rea (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
