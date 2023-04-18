Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday will see the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. Oddsmakers favor the Avalanche in this matchup, giving them -200 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+170).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-200)
|Kraken (+170)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 18, or 42.9%, of the 42 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle is undefeated in the five games this season when they were the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
