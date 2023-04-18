Mariners vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jarred Kelenic and Rowdy Tellez.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Brewers have +135 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this contest.
Mariners vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-160
|+135
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners are 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- Seattle has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.
- The Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-7-1 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-6
|3-3
|3-2
|5-6
|6-6
|2-2
