The Seattle Mariners (8-9) and the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) will go head to head on Tuesday, April 18 at T-Mobile Park, with Logan Gilbert getting the nod for the Mariners and Colin Rea taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a record of 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in five of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-4.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.