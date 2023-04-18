After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .254 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

