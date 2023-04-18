Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 82.4% of his games this year (14 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- France has driven home a run in eight games this season (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (70.6%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Rea (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
