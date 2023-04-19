On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .125 with two home runs and three walks.

Twice in nine games this year, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

