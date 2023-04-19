On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .125 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Twice in nine games this year, Pollock has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Brewers are sending Lauer (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
