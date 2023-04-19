J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .250 with five doubles and 13 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 18 games this year.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
