Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) and the Seattle Mariners (8-10) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Mariners will give the nod to Marco Gonzales (1-0) versus the Brewers and Eric Lauer (2-1).

Mariners vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 4-6 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 82 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule