Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (8-10) will match up against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (2-1, 5.28 ERA)

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 4-6 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 5-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+130) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

