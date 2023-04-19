Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .239 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year (33.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.