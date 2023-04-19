Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers and Eric Lauer, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 19, when he went 0-for-4 against the Rockies.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .050 with a double.
- Murphy produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Murphy has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lauer (2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.28, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
