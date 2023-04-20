Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, April 20 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Avalanche are favored (-225) in this matchup against the Kraken (+190).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 27 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has four points (1-9-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 56 games, earning 96 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-7-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 25 times this season, and earned 27 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.