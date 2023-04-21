A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .111 with two home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 10 games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.