The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .111 with two home runs and three walks.

Pollock has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 10 games, including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

