The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.

Raleigh has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 23.5% of his games.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

