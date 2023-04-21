The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has five doubles and 13 walks while batting .236.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Crawford has picked up a hit in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Crawford has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings