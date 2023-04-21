The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has five doubles and 13 walks while batting .236.
  • He ranks 121st in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Matz (0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
