Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (18) this season while batting .310 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (41.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to opposing hitters.
