The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (18) this season while batting .310 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals will send Matz (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to opposing hitters.
