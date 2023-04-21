The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (18) this season while batting .310 with nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year, Kelenic has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings