The Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Nolan Gorman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 18 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in MLB, slugging .372.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .227 batting average.

Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 85 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Seattle's 3.70 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.256).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Kirby is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Kirby will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Rockies W 9-2 Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Luis Castillo Noah Davis 4/17/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals - Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies - Away Marco Gonzales Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies - Away George Kirby Matt Strahm

