The Seattle Mariners (8-11) and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-11) will square off in the series opener on Friday, April 21 at T-Mobile Park, with George Kirby starting for the Mariners and Steven Matz toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (1-1, 3.78 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 14 games this season and won six (42.9%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 4-7 (winning just 36.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Cardinals as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

