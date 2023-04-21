After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .240 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (31.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

