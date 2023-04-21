Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .240 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (31.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Matz (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.48 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.48, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
