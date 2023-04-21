After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .240 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.6% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (31.6%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Matz (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.48 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.48, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
