On Friday, Tom Murphy (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .087 with a double.
  • Murphy has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this season.
  • Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
