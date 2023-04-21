Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tom Murphy (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .087 with a double.
- Murphy has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
