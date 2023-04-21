On Friday, Tom Murphy (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .087 with a double.

Murphy has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Murphy has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

