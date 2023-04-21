Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ty France -- batting .289 with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .871, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 16 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In nine games this season (47.4%), France has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 73.7% of his games this season (14 of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Matz (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.48 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.