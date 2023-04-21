Ty France -- batting .289 with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .871, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
  • France has picked up a hit in 16 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In nine games this season (47.4%), France has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 73.7% of his games this season (14 of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Matz (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.48 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
